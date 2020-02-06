GEDAC rejects gateway tourism kiosk

Grimsby Economic Development Advisory Committee has rejected financial support for the Gateway to Niagara kiosk.

At the Town’s council meeting Monday, Coun. Dave Kadwell said the committee he chairs does not believe tourism should be part of municipality’s focus.

“It boggles my mind,” said Coun. John Dunstall. “It (the kiosk) has been very effective and we seem to have turned our backs. I am really disappointed. This is sad to see.”

Kadwell noted some sort of alternative support is being considered through recreation services, but “GEDAC does not see the welcome centre as a priority for economic development.”