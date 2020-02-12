Fridays in February moves on to second fundraiser

After Foundation of Resources for Teens (FORT) got the ball rolling last week, Gillian’s Place will be the charity of choice for the second of four fundraising concerts at this Friday.

The Fridays In February concert series at The Forty Public House in Grimsby not only highlights some of the area’s best local musical talent, but seeks to raise awareness and funds for some local charities as well.

With Gillian’s Place, which serves Niagara West in its support of women in crisis, this week’s featured organization, Rose Cottage Visiting Volunteers and Grimsby Benevolent Fund will be featured Feb. 21 and 28th respectively.

“We’re always looking for ways to help out in the community and this seemed like a natural fit,” said Forty Public manager Matt Russo, who noted the restaurant also has in-house drink and dinner features for which a portion of proceeds goes to that night’s organization.

The format of the night is very informal with activities getting started at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and the live performances run from 8-11 p.m.

Last week, Josh Edwards got things started while Andrew Hill takes to the stage this Friday, Feb. 14. Chris Saylor is next up Feb. 21 and B.J. Frid will close things out Feb. 28.

Hill is a veteran of playing small to large clubs and small to large concert settings opening for bands such as Max Webster, Gov’t Mule and The Kings.

Each organization is planning different activities each night ranging from door prize draws, silent auctions and other programming to raise awareness and a few bucks.