Grimsby Kinsmen mini-putt registration ready to open

Registration for the Kinsmen Club of Grimsby’s 25th Annual Greater Grimsby Mini-Putt Tour will open tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 13.

The event – held this year on Sunday, March 8 – sells out in a matter of days with a capacity for 30 teams of four.

The registration fee is $300 per team.

Registration forms are available at all participating locations – Teddy’s Food, Fun & Spirits, Grimsby Legion, Rikochez, The Forty Public House and Judge & Jester – as well as the event’s major sponsor, NewsNow.

No registration will be complete until full payment is made.

The mini-putt kicks off with breakfast/sign-in at Grimsby Legion form 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The tee-off is set for 11 a.m. sharp.

The wrap-up banquet is held at Teddy’s starting at 4:15 p.m.

“All prizes, food and wrap-up banquet have been donated to maximize our donation to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation,” said convenor Bruce Bond.

The Kinsmen are also looking for hole and event sponsors at a cost of $100 and $200 respectively. As well, the club is looking for prize table donations.

For more information or to arrange pick-up of a prize table item, contact Bruce Bond at 905-945-3948.