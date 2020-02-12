NewsNow E-Edition February 13 2020

LPAA workshops begin Feb. 14

The Grimsby Lakeside Pumphouse Artists’ Association presents its 2020 workshop series.

Starting on Valentine’s Day special guest artists will instruct students on their artistic techniques and specialities.

There will be something for artists of every mastery level .

Each workshop will be taught by a different artist:

  • February 14-15: Atanur Dogan, watercolour.
  • March 28: Anne More, acrylics
  • May 1-2: Debrah Tate-Sears, watercolour
  • June 19-20: Judy Mayer-Grieve, acrylics
  • August 13-15: Shelley Prior, watercolour
  • September 26: Bill Biddle, acrylics
  • October 24: Doug Mays, watercolour

Each runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elizabeth St. Pumphouse. Registration fees are $50/day for LPAA members and $55/day non-members.

Students register for the entire period of an individual workshop. For more information and to register, visit grimsbylpaa.org or visit the Grimsby LPAA’s Facebook page.

