Kids get free gym night at WLCC thanks to Kiwanis

Smithville kids have a new way to have fun and stay active on Tuesdays thanks to the Kiwanis Club of West Lincoln. The service club will cover the charges for any kids ages 9-18 to play in the West Lincoln Community Centre’s gym Tuesday nights from 4:30-5 p.m.

The time will be completely supervised by the community centre staff, who will run fun gym activities for the kids based on how many come each night. The gym will provide all the necessary equipment, from basketballs to hockey sticks, to volleyball nets and more.

Parents are only needed to register kids for their first time going.

“Parents are welcome to stay around, of course,” said Coun. Cheryl Ganann, who is also a member of the Kiwanis Club. “But this is designed for kids to come and go as they please after school.”

Gym-specific clothes are not required, but kids should bring extra footwear on days with messy weather.