Coldest Night set for Saturday

Take time to wear the shoes of those who live without stable housing at the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year event on Feb. 22.

The fundraising walk for West Niagara will start and finish at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church in Grimsby.

All proceeds will go to support the YWCA’s transitional housing program in West Niagara.

Participants can choose between walking 2 km, 5 km or 10 km routes from 4-8 p.m. Afterwards walkers can warm up with a “Chilly” cook-off featuring chili recipes from local restaurant.

The YWCA’s fundraising goal for the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year in West Niagara is $50,000.

This event also takes place across the country and is hosted by other charities in St. Catharines, Welland and Niagara Falls.

The West Niagara event is sponsored by the Grimsby Benevolent Fund and Verhoef Electrical Inc.

For more info, contact event director Arienne Good by emailing agood@ywcaniagaregion.ca or call 905-988-3528 ext. 3247