Fridays in February wraps this week

Last week’s Fridays in February event at the Forty Public House marks the second-to-last in the weekly charity concert series.

The beneficiary for that week was the Rose Cottage Visiting Volunteers (RCVV), who came out en masse to support the event and enjoy the live music of Chris Saylor.

RCVV executive director Sherry Cain was thankful for the support.

“We do not yet have a number from the Forty, however, there was a lot of generous donations throughout the night from supporters and community members attending the event,” she said.

Fridays in February wraps up on Feb. 28 with a concert from B.J. Frid in support of the Grimsby Benevolent Fund.