The Bowl for Kids Sake kicked off last Saturday with Big Brother Big Sisters (BBBS) of North & West Niagara running glow-in-the-dark bowling at Parkway Social in St. Catharines.

The event is not over yet. There is still room for six more teams for Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.

Registration costs $60PP. For more information or to register visit: bbbsmentors.ca