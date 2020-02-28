Detectives investigating animal theft in Grimsby



Niagara Region detectives are searching for a female suspect in the on-going investigation of the theft of a pure-bred donkey.

The investigation has learned that in August of 2018, a four-year-old pure breed Mammoth Jackstock donkey by the name of “Royal Major League” was stolen from his barn in the Town of Grimsby.

Over the course of the investigation, grounds have been formed for the arrest of a local woman.

55-year-old Michelle “Mickey” DuMoulin of no fixed address is wanted for the alleged Criminal Code of Canada offence of:

– Theft over $5000

It is believed that Royal Major League is being used for breeding.

The current location of Royal Major League and DuMoulin are both unknown and detectives have been unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone who may know the location of Royal Major League and DuMoulin are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 5400 – Detective Greg Keldson.