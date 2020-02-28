Response far from cold at ‘Coldest Night’ of the Year

Participants volunteers and donors flocked to this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk.

The event, which was hosted by the Niagara Region YWCA at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church last Saturday, had over 200 walkers and raised just under its goal of $50,000 by the end of the night.

These proceeds will go to support the YWCA’s West Niagara Affordable Housing Program.

The organization will continue to accept donations online through to March 31. Those interested in giving their support can visit

cnoy.org/location/westniagara.