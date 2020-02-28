NewsNow E-Edition February 27 2020

Response far from cold at ‘Coldest Night’ of the Year

Participants volunteers and donors flocked to this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk.

The event, which was hosted by the Niagara Region YWCA at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church last Saturday, had over 200 walkers and raised just under its goal of $50,000 by the end of the night.

These proceeds will go to support the YWCA’s West Niagara Affordable Housing Program.

The organization will continue to accept donations online through to March 31. Those interested in giving their support can visit
cnoy.org/location/westniagara.

Two men in Lions Club uniforms stand next to a chili pot.
Bob Franks and John Lampman (right) of the Grimsby District Lions Club were in charge of the event closing chili cook-off.
A man sitting at a desk sign-in to the event.
Dave McClung submits his pledge and signs up to walk with the help of Sharon Rizzuto.
A large group of people rush from a starting line.
Walkers for the 10 km route kickstart the evening from the event’s starting line. There were also 2 km and 5 km walks available later that night.
Walkers cross the street holding UNIFOR union flags.
10 km walkers (L-R) Carly Davidson, Jayme Cunningham, Jessica McCourt, Josh Jarvis and Russell Friesen represented UNIFOR 199 at the event.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details