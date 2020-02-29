Grimsby Scouts celebrate Scout week with free community skate

The 1st North Grimsby Scouting group wrapped up Scout/Guide in Grimsby with a free community skate at the Peach King Centre last Sunday.

The scouting group boasts over 60 youth participants, who learn about outdoor adventure, community involvement and environmental awareness. They are mentored by 15 adult scouters.

“We’re happy to support youth leadership along the Canadian Path,” said group administrator Lori Laird.

She also gave a shout out to Grimsby Legion Branch 127 which sponsors the scouting group.