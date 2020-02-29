NewsNow E-Edition February 27 2020

Grimsby Scouts celebrate Scout week with free community skate

Three scout leaders and two scouts stand near the flag.
(L-R) Margaret Lee, Terri Boulman, Lori Laird, Charlie Staples and Jack Laird from 1st North Grimsby Scouting Group were on hand for the free community skate sponsored by the group.

The 1st North Grimsby Scouting group wrapped up Scout/Guide in Grimsby with a free community skate at the Peach King Centre last Sunday.

The scouting group boasts over 60 youth participants, who learn about outdoor adventure, community involvement and environmental awareness. They are mentored by 15 adult scouters.

“We’re happy to support youth leadership along the Canadian Path,” said group administrator Lori Laird.
She also gave a shout out to Grimsby Legion Branch 127 which sponsors the scouting group.

A beaver scout lace up his skates looks into the picture with a startled look on his face.
Beaver scout Thomas Boyd laces up to go skating on the Peach King Arena rink last Sunday. Marks – Photos

