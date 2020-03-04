Smithville Santa Claus Parade needs “elves” for committee

Santa needs a few more helpers for the Smithville parade in his honour.

After the 2019 edition of the intensely popular event was complete, the organizing committee served notice to the municpality that was it was retiring en masse.

There was no hot button issue, it was simply a matter of volunteer exhaustion from the group which had been part of the committee for many years.

Of course, the committee and the community as a whole, was handed a serious loss with the sudden death of long-time chair Dave Willis last fall.

“Dave did a lot, and kept a lot in his head,” said West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma.

“It was all well-organized and we have a trail to follow, so we want to get a committee to take on different tasks after we divide up the work.”

Bylsma said a registration deadine of this Friday, March 6 was set to allow potential new members to step up and help organize the 2020 parade.

“We have not had many people volunteer,” said Bylsma.

“In speaking to people, it seems many are concerned about being made chair or thinking they may have to take on as much as Dave did.”

“We would define roles, so too much does not rest with one person.”

Bylsma noted that the organization would parcel up tasks in a “prescriptive” planning format to keep things running smoothly.

“It’s the 11th hour right now. We need some volunteers,” said Bylsma about the immediacy of the need.

Drop by Town Hall or call to speak with clerk Joanne Scime at 905-957-3346.