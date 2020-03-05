GSS girls’ curling team sweeps OSC Championship

By Spenser Higham

For NewsNow

Grimsby Secondary School (GSS) girls’ curling team iced the competition at the Ontario School Curling (OSC) Provincial Championship.

The team went undefeated in six draws at the Chatham Granite Club on Feb. 13-15.

The team’s coach Nicole Whitehead said she was proud of the team for what they accomplished.

“The curling team is tight-knit, made up of supportive amazing young ladies, and I am very grateful I get to be a part of their experience,” said Whitehead.

Team skip Abi Salari said the team was confident in their chances after the first game.

“After the first win against A.N. Meyer, we knew we had a shot at winning,” said Salari.

The girls also competed at the Niagara Region High School Athletic Association (NRHSAA) Zone 4 playoff on Feb. 18 at the St. Catharines Golf & Country Club.

They will return there to compete in the Southern Ontario School Sports Association championship on March 5.