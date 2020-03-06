Fridays in February has firm finish for GBF

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

The Forty Public House wrapped up its Fridays in February live music series with one last event in support of Grimsby Benevolent Fund (GBF) on Feb 28.

As with the previous three weeks, the house was packed with patrons and GBF volunteers alike.

GBF executive director Stacy Elia said she was grateful for what the event and its organizers did for her group’s cause.

“I’m glad the Forty House came to us with this opportunity to raise money but also raise awareness of what we do here in the community,” said Elia.

Forty House’s owner, Mark Wood, said he was happy he could help provide a platform for local charities like GBF and others.

“There are a lot of charities in Grimsby that people don’t normally hear a lot about,” said Wood.

“It’s nice to be able to raise awareness for these groups and have people in the community come and see what they do.”

A final count of the proceeds raised on the Forty Public House’s end was not available at press time.

However, GBF also had a silent auction set up during the event with items donated by local businesses. Elia said that the auction raised more than $1000 on its own by the end of the night.