Annual GAMRU spaghetti dinner March 21

The community is invited to GAMRU’s 8th annual All-you-can-eat Spaghetti Dinner on March 21 at the Beamsville Legion from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to dine on spaghetti- made and served by GAMRU volunteers- to their heart’s content.

This event is one of the major annual fundraisers held by South Shore Search and Rescue (that is, GAMRU) and all proceeds raised through ticket sales for the event will help pay for the rescue organization’s operating budget.

“We’re a vital service for anyone who’s in trouble on Lake Ontario,” said volunteer Andrew Lang. “We really count on support community-wide.”

Tickets for the event cost $10 per adult and $5 for kids aged 12 and under and are available either at the door or in advance.