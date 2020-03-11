March Break at the Grimsby Museum

Finding something to do this March Break is easy thanks to the Grimsby Museum. The museum has a packed schedule of unique events all week long from March 16-21.

The event calendar is as follows:

Monday March 16, 2-3 p.m. – Mad Science Show. Dynamic, fun science demonstrations presented by a mad scientist. $11/member and $13/non-member.

Tuesday March 17, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Forever Fairest. Visit with Elsa & Anna. $11/member and $13/non-member.

Tuesday March 17, 3-4 p.m. – Mad Scientist Workshop. Entertaining and educational event for ages five & up. $11/member and $13/non-member.

Wednesday March 18 & Thursday March 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Wrap Bracelet Workshop. Participants ages seven & up will design and craft a memory wire Kaleidoscope wrap bracelet. $25/person.

Wednesday March 18, 1-2 p.m. – Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop. Participants ages four & up will hand stuff their own furry friend to take home. $25/person.

Thursday March 19, 1-2:30 p.m. – Zooniversity. Safari Niagara’s Travelling Animal Experience! $11/member and $13/non-member. Attending adults must purchase a ticket.

Friday March 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Crock A Doodle Workshop. Participants ages four & up will paint their own pottery. $25/person.

Friday March 20, 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Little Ray’s Reptile Show. An engaging and educational connection with wildlife to inspire future conservationists and animal enthusiast of all ages. Children four & under must be accompanied by an adult. $13/member and $15/non-members. Attending adults must purchase a ticket.

Saturday March 21, 1-3 p.m. – Family Gemstone Aromatherapy Bracelet Workshop with Meditation. Adults and kids will each make their own bracelet in an informative and fun workshop. $32 for an adult and child with $15/extra child.

For more information, call 905-945-5292 or email museum-public@grimsby.ca.