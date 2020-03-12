25th Annual Kinsmen Mini-Putt a hole-in-one

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Another sell-out and another $14,000 raised for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital made the 25th annual Greater Grimsby Mini-Putt Tournament a huge succees on Sunday.

Thirty teams participating at venues in downtown Grimsby helped raise the funds which will go towards a new CT scanner.

The day began with a 9:30 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Grimsby Legion before putting began at 11 a.m. After a day of mini-putt things wrapped up at Teddy’s at 4 p.m. with a banquet.

Event organizer Bruce Bond said it was a perfect day for mini-putt.

“It was quite successful and the weather was great,” said Bond. “We couldn’t have done it without the hard work and generosity of local Grimsby businesses.”

He specifically sent gratitude out to Vineland Foodland for supplying the event’s breakfast items and the Grimsby Kinettes who prepared the meal, as well as to Teddy’s for sponsoring the wrap-up meal.

The event’s defending champions, Sicard RV won for the second year in a row.

However, the real winner of the tournament was the WLMH.

As noted, the event raised a total of $14,000 through the event which they donated to a fund to purchase a new CT scanner for the hospital.

With this donation, the Grimsby Kinsmen Club has become the first organization to raise money toward that project.

Bond also noted that long-time event supporter, Different Strokes, was unable to provide a venue this year but said they will return.

“The renovations at Different Strokes weren’t ready in time, but they will be back next year,” he said.