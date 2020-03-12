Town of Lincoln March Break programs still a go

The Town of Lincoln will be business as usual for March Break programming unless otherwise directed by Niagara Region Public Health. Public Health indicates the risk is low for Niagara residents at this time.

The Town will be taking the following proactive measures:

• Campers displaying visible signs of illness (including but not limited to excessive coughing or sneezing, high temperature, runny nose, etc) will not be permitted to attend camp for the day in order to protect other campers & staff.

• Parents of children who become ill during the program day will be contacted to pick them up

• Campers will be reminded regularly to wash their hands & take the time before and after snack & lunch breaks

• Hand sanitizer will also be available when water & soap is unavailable based on location of the activity

• Activities have been revised to limit hand touching (including high fives & handshakes)

• Clean & disinfect high tough surfaces & equipment throughout the day, and a thorough cleaning of the facility and equipment at the end of each day

Town staff will advise the public immediately if they receive any updated direction from Niagara Region Public Health.

For any questions regarding camp programming, please call 905-563-2799 ext. 319.