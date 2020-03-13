Lincoln Museum rebuild “according to schedule”

The Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre construction site in Jordan, as of March 9. According to the Town of Lincoln’s museum project website, the exterior walls, insulation and cladding is scheduled to be completed before the end of this month. Marks – PhotoBy Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Since 2017, the Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre has been operating out of its current location on 4996 Beams St. in Beamsville.

However, this was always meant to be temporary, and the museum will return to a newly revamped and upgraded property at 3800 Main St. in Jordan sometime this summer.

The Town of Lincoln began the process of expanding the Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre in Jordan with a new bulding back as early as 2014. Construction finally began with a ground breaking in 2019.

The Town has set up a special page on its website that tracks each construction milestone with expected completion dates.

According to this site, the new building’s exterior walls, exterior insulation, steel roof structure and cladding ought to be completed by the end of this month.

Jessica Wilson, cultural development coordinator at the museum said the project’s progress is smooth sailing thus far.

“Construction is going according to schedule and there’s been no hiccups that we’ve seen,” said Wilson.

She added that the museum staff is “really excited” about the upgraded location.

“We’re already planning the new opening exhibits,” she said.

“It’s going to be a very vibrant and exciting place, not just for programming but also with interactive exhibits.”

To follow along with the museum construction’s progress, visit lincoln.ca/new-museum-cultural-centre-project.