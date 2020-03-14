Drew earns 5th place a world driving championship

A last-to-first win was definitely the highlight of Dave Drew’s foray at the World Cup Amateur Driving Championship at Pompan Park, Fla., last month.

The Grimsby resident earned a fifth-place finish overall and had a great time doing it.

“It was a really positive experience, I had a win and a second and met a great group of people from 11 other countries, said Drew.

Drew’s shining moment came driving veteran trotter Jurgen Hanover when he stick-handled his way down the Pomano stretch to earn a win.

“I had Post 8 and tucked in at back. We raced four-in, four-out much of the race and one went three-wide on backstretch so there was no room until late. I got a little room and the horse responded,” said Drew, noting a big group of Canadians gathered at the winner’s circle to greet him. “It was a proud moment to win for Canada at such a presitigous event.”

Amateur Driving Club and Pompano sponsors. They did a great job.”