Drew earns 5th place a world driving championship

Eleven horse race driver wearing outfits bearing their national flag stand in a row.
Particpants in the 2020 World Cup Amateur Driving Championship (L to R) Lukas Svedin, Sweden; Lars Munk, Denmark; event winner Piet Van Pollaert, Belgium; Joe Pennacchio, U.S.A.; Leonardo Augusti, Argentina; Warren Rich, New Zealand; Barbara Aebischer, Switzerland; Thomas Royer, Austria; Andrea Fazekas, Hungary; Miquel Vich Capo, Spain, and; Dave Drew, Canada. Missing was Andrea Sallustio, Italy, who took second. Photo courtesy USTA.

A last-to-first win was definitely the highlight of Dave Drew’s foray at the World Cup Amateur Driving Championship at Pompan Park, Fla., last month.

The Grimsby resident earned a fifth-place finish overall and had a great time doing it.

“It was a really positive experience, I had a win and a second and met a great group of people from 11 other countries, said Drew.

Drew’s shining moment came driving veteran trotter Jurgen Hanover when he stick-handled his way down the Pomano stretch to earn a win.
“I had Post 8 and tucked in at back. We raced four-in, four-out much of the race and one went three-wide on backstretch so there was no room until late. I got a little room and the horse responded,” said Drew, noting a big group of Canadians gathered at the winner’s circle to greet him. “It was a proud moment to win for Canada at such a presitigous event.”

Amateur Driving Club and Pompano sponsors. They did a great job.”

 

