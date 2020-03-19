Grimsby photographer named “Featured Pro” by Olympus cameras

Local Grimsby photographer Thomas Stirr was recently named a “Featured Pro” by Olympus Americas.

The photographer and author has had a prolific career as a professional photographer, also having written over 750 photography articles that have appeared on his photography blog and on other well-known websites such as Photography Life and MirrorLessons. He has also written eight eBooks, five of which are about photography.

Stirr said he has always been a visually-oriented individual.

“My interests have primarily focused on macro photography, birds and nature, flowers, all things mechanical, and travel photography,” said Stirr. “I enjoy following my own creative path and have not referenced the work of other photographers.”

He said that his love for photography blossomed after the development of digital cameras.

“My first interchangeable lens camera was purchased in 1974 as part of my newspaper work requirement, but I never enjoyed working with film” he said. “It wasn’t until digital photography arrived that I really embraced photography as a powerful form of visual expression.”

Stirr said that it is the capabilities of digital cameras, particularly Olympus cameras that help him capture striking images that he said “were previously impossible to get”.

Over the past number of months Stirr developed a solid working relationship with some of the executives at Olympus Americas. He provided them with ongoing links to new articles on his photography website and gave them feedback on their products.

“Being featured on the Olympus website, and having some of my photographs displayed, is an honour,” he said.

Tom’s photography website is found at smallsensorphotography.com, along with links to his many eBooks.