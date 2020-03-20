Taking it outdoors during school closures

By Joanne McDonald

For NewsNow

Jesse Mudie will be taking her children outside the classroom for some fresh air learning about nature while schools are closed in response to the threat of the coronavirus.

The Jordan Village resident works in the classroom and expects to find out details of layoffs after the March break.

“We plan to spend as much time as possible outside and take it day by day.”

Hiking Monday along the Twenty Valley Trail, the four youngsters in her care had a lot to say about the coronavirus and how it is impacting their lives.

“I would say it would be harder for us to get infected if we stay away from big crowds,” said wise eight-year-old Hayden Duntsch.

“I heard Thursday it would be for one week but now it looks like three weeks,” said Simone Bizjak, 7.

“The most important thing is to wash our hands,” said

Abigail Morrison, 7.

“I have mud on my boots,” said five-year-old Pearl Bizjak.