Grimsby Public Library physically closed, open online

Although the Grimsby Public Library (GPL) has closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains open in cyberspace.

The GPL’s online content can be found by clicking the ‘online library’ tab on grimsby.ca/library. Additionally, those with Grimsby library cards can use it to access content on apps like CloudLibrary, Hoopla, Flipster, and Mango.

CloudLibrary is a free service and app that allows users to download books and audiobooks. It has a huge selection of titles and no late fees.

With the Library’s Hoopla digital service, users can instantly borrow free music, audiobooks, movies, comics, ebooks and television. Access content with on computer or use the free Hoopla app to download to smart phones and tablets. There are hundreds of thousands of titles available, including lots of content for kids

There are also lots of online children’s picture ebooks and math-based picture ebooks at the TumbleBooks Library and TumbleMath. These are accessible for free from the GPL’s Online Library-Just For Kids webpage.

Flipster is a free online service and app that lets users read magazines such as Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Glamour, GQ, Canadian Living, and Popular Science. As its name indicates, Flipster easily flips through digital magazines just like reading a paper copy. The app is especially user-friendly with a tablet.

Those who have lost their card, or need a new card, can call 905-945-5142 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or email gen-library@grimsby.ca. Library staff will also be available to answer questions via the same number and email.