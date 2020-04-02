Allison, Oosterhoff to host online roundtable Friday

Niagara West MP Dean Allison and Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff will team-up for a virtual roundtable covering government resources for businesses impacted by COVID-19 tomorrow, Friday April 3 at 10 a.m.

Allison and Oosterhoff will share the various federal and provincial programs, including financial assistance, wage subsidies and tax deferrals available for small businesses.

The meeting will take place on the Zoom video-conferencing app. To join, click here. The meeting ID is 304 380 124 and the password is 767302. Space is limited to 100 participants.