West Lincoln firefighters provide grocery delivery service

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

West Lincoln Fire and Emergency Services has expanded its community service repertoire with a new program.

The firefighters have teamed up with Foodland Smithville and Stanpac to deliver grocery orders to folks in self-isolation across West Lincoln during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The delivery service is completely free, all customers need do is call Foodland Monday to Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and pay for the groceries via credit card. The program is only available for West Lincoln residents.

All orders placed before 1 p.m. will have same day delivery, whereas any order after will arrive at homes the next day.

Deputy fire chief Tim Hofsink said this program was born out of concern for people forced to stay in self-isolation due to travelling abroad or contracting the illness.

“We want people to stay home, but we acknowledge that that makes getting supplies difficult,” said Hofsink. “We even have volunteers from Station 2 in Caistor Centre helping out. In a way folks out there are in an even tougher spot due to how far from things they are.”

To aid in the effort, the Township has authorized the use of one of their fire trucks for delivery use.

Stanpac will also lend a hand during periods of high delivery volume by taking some of the orders.

All parties involved will follow the safety and sanitation guidelines suggested by both the Federal and Provincial governments.

Orders can be placed by calling 905-957-3374 or emailing smithvillefoodlanddeliveries@gmail.com