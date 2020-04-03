Niagara’s municipalities declare State of Emergency in response to COVID-19

We know that with the arrival of warmer weather, and the upcoming religious holidays, there will be some across Niagara who may not follow the public health directions as closely as they should. But these next few weeks could be the most important for our community if we want to slow the spread of the virus and protect as many people as possible.

On behalf of the people of Niagara, we would like to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the healthcare workers, hospital staff and first responders in our community. You are doing incredible work and putting your health on the line to keep us all safe. We will forever be in your debt.

We want to acknowledge and thank the residents, non-profit groups and service clubs helping those in need during these difficult times. We recognize these efforts and encourage those who are helping their neighbours in self-isolation due to age, health or being at a higher risk to keep it up.

We also want to call the people of Niagara to action. There are countless examples of our residents and businesses rising to the occasion over the past 50 years, and this will be no different. We ask you to check in on each other with a phone call, email or video chat. Offer to help friends, family and loved ones with groceries if you have to make the trip. If you have family members or neighbours over the age of 70 do what you can to make sure they don’t have to leave the house. And finally, if you have the means, consider making financial donations to your local food banks.

It is during these most challenging times that Niagara proves it is one of the best places to live, work, raise a family and do business. As your Mayors and Regional Chair, we want to assure you that when we arrive on the other side of this emergency we will be a stronger, and more resilient Niagara. Remember, stay home and stay safe.”