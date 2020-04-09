Niagara Region urges residents to stay home Easter weekend

With the celebration of religious holidays over the long weekend, many Niagara residents will be tempted to visit with family and friends and together in outdoor areas.

However, Niagara Region and Niagara’s 12 local area municipalities have all declared a state of emergency. As such, the Region encourages residents to stay home due to COVID-19 and reminds them that all facilities remain closed at this time.

Public and social gatherings of more than five people are prohibited in Ontario, but social gatherings of any size are not recommended. Find ways to connect with friends and family via the internet, by methods like FaceTime or by telephone.

Before heading outside this weekend, remember that many outdoor recreational amenities are closed in the community. Even if a green space or naturalized area is open, they are not for public gatherings and should only be used as throughways for walkers, joggers or cyclists.

The following areas are closed:

Municipal and school playgrounds;

Sports fields, off-leash dog parks and skate parks;

Beaches and picnic areas;

At this time, fishing remains open in Ontario, however many public boat launches have been closed. All rules and regulations are in effect. Conservation officers will continue to patrol and protect natural resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The following services changes will also be in place for the Easter long weekend.

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Info-Line:

Regular hours still apply this weekend: talk to a nurse this weekend from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.;

to a nurse this weekend from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; Call 905-688-8248 press 7, then press 2 or toll-free: 1-888-505-6074.

Transit:

Niagara Region Transit and Niagara Specialized Transit will not be operating on Friday, April 10;

There will be service on Monday, April 13.

Waste Management:

Garbage, recycling and organic collection – there are no changes to curbside collection due to the holiday and for yard waste delays, check the website for regular updates;

Niagara Region landfills will be open this weekend but will focus on providing essential services;

Hours will vary so check the holiday hours page on the Region’s website for the most up-to-date hours before visiting a landfill site.

Enforcement Line

During normal business hours, concerns around enforcement of provincial COVID-19 emergency orders should be directed to the local municipality’s bylaw office;

After 4:30 p.m., please call Niagara Region’s dispatch line at 905-984-3690 or 1-877-552-5579 for further bylaw response and assistance, but do not call 911.

Those taking this time at home or over the long weekend to get a jump on projects or do some spring cleaning please note: there are changes to services available at Regional landfill sites and drop-off depots due to COVID-19.They are open but will focus on providing essential services.

Residents should hold on to items where possible and refrain from non-essential trips. To prioritize essential services and discourage frequent trips in the community, restrictions are in place for non-essential services at the sites. Residents are permitted one trip, every two weeks, to dispose of the following:

Leaf and yard waste, which is still being collected at the curb;

Grassclippings, but residents are being encouraged to grasscycle; and

Oversize brush bundles, tree limbs.

There is a limit on the number of people allowed on the drop-off pad at one time to ensure compliance with physical distancing, so residents should expect delays at the site. The preferred methods of payment at all landfills are debit and credit, using the tap option.