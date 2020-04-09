West Lincoln EOC remains partially activated

The Township of West Lincoln Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to be partially activated in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Niagara Region.

Closures will remain in effect until May 4 in keeping with the provincial announcement regarding school closures.

All Township buildings are closed to the public, though Township staff are still operating using telephone, digital capabilities and online presence to provide vital services to our community.

”Earlier this week residents received a telephone message from me expressing both an encouragement and a call to continue the effective protocols put out by our health experts. I’d like to say again that I’ve heard about some remarkable ways that the residents having been responsibly looking out for our community and I urge you to continue,” said Mayor Dave Bylsma.

“I also understand what we are missing, especially on this Easter weekend, the warm fellowship of family and friends. However I urge not to be lax or careless, the tide is turning and in some communities the curve is flat and falling. We all must continue to do our part.”

In terms of By-Law Enforcement, the Township is placing its priority on Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act Orders as a result of COVID-19. Any complaints or inquiries regarding COVID-19 enforcement will take precedence over municipal by-law enforcement (Clean Yards, Property Standards, etc.).

Filing a COVID-19 Complaint / Requesting Enforcement of Emergency Orders

If you wish to report a complaint during regular office hours, Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm, please contact Tiana Dominick, Township Enforcement Officer at 905-957-3346 ex. 6734 or tdominick@westlincoln.ca.

If you wish to make a complaint outside of office hours and weekends, please contact Niagara Region at 905-984-3690 or 1-877-552-5579. Do not call 911.

Filing a Municipal By-law Complaint (NON COVID-19 RELATED)

If the public would like to file a municipal by-law complaint (non COVID-19 related), they should complete the By-law Enforcement Complaint Form https://westlincoln.ca/wpcontent/documents/building/Complaint%20Submission%20Form.pdf and send to the Enforcement Officer at tdominick@westlincoln.ca. That email should also include any questions they may have for the Officer. Please note that there may be a delay in response as we are dealing with an influx of inquiries.

Businesses with questions around the Ontario government’s decision to close non-essential businesses can contact the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659.

Further, the following are a list of Township events that have been cancelled to date this year: