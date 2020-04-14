More than 2,600 businesses respond to Region’s COVID-19 impact survey

Niagara’s Economic Rapid Response Team (ERRT) released the results of a region-wide survey of Niagara businesses Tuesday that gives an early picture of the local impact of COVID-19 on Niagara’s business community.

More than 2,600 businesses from all of Niagara’s municipalities completed the online survey, administered from March 20 to 30. The results represent over 66,000 employees from all sectors of Niagara’s economy, and provides a snapshot of the immediate effects of the first few weeks of the pandemic.

The survey results provide baseline data that will allow Niagara to track the ongoing impact of COVID-19. A follow-up survey, to be administered in the coming weeks, will provide a more fulsome picture of the long-term effects of the crisis.

“The data from this survey provides a valuable snapshot of the immediate impact of COVID-19 on Niagara’s business community. While these preliminary results illustrate the gravity of the situation Niagara is facing, they also provide crucial insights that will allow Niagara to be nimble and responsive in supporting our businesses throughout this crisis,” said Valerie Kuhns, acting director of Niagara Economic Development.

This data will be invaluable as the ERRT works to design solutions to the unique needs Niagara businesses are facing during the pandemic. In March, Niagara’s Regional Chair and Mayors announced the creation of the team, composed of economic development staff from Niagara Region, Fort Erie, Lincoln, Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, St. Catharines and Welland. The ERRT will work beyond municipal boundaries to ensure that all local businesses receive timely, responsive support.

Key findings from the survey include: