NewsNow Niagara West Consumer Survey

Please take a few minutes to offer information which will be utilized to help you, good reader, have your needs met by shopping local. All personal information is confidential.

Businesses, just like residents, are not sure of what the future holds. However, by providing a little insight into what your needs are going to be moving forward, Niagara West merchants want to be ready to fill those needs.

For your troubles, one lucky respondent will win a draw for a fabulous reward!!!

Chef Jan-Willem Stulp of Grand Oak Culinary Market has graciously offered to supply an in-home Dinner for 8 ($100pp value), including 2 flights of wine (must be over 19). It will be a gourmet, multi-course dinner with menu and timing (no Sundays) to be confirmed with the successful survey respondent.

Thanks in advance and good luck!!!