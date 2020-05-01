‘Tips for Fundraising’ seminar May 6

COVID-19 has brought the world to a virtual stand-still, and Niagara is no exception.

While much attention has been given to the many businesses that need urgent support to stay alive, charities and non-profits in Niagara find themselves in a similar predicament. Many have had to cancel fundraising events and public outreach.

The Niagara Community Foundation (NCF), in partnership with the Armstrong Strategy Group (ASG), aims to help these organizations with a special ‘Fundraising Tips During COVID-19’ seminar, scheduled for May 6. This event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on the Zoom videoconferencing software.

Niagara Community Foundation executive director Bryan Rose will be joined by Bill Hallett and Carrie Zeffiro from ASG to offer their thoughts on how charities and non-profit organizations can adapt to the current state of things.

“There are nuances to raising money during times such as these,” said Rose. “Organizations want to balance being able to raise money to deliver their programs, but also need to be aware that a lot of people who might normally support their organization are just not in the financial circumstance to donate to local causes.”

He admits that fundraising can be a daunting task for charity organizations, even in normal economic conditions. However, charities and non-profits still have options.

“There is so much for these organizations to consider right now, so our group thought we could help by sharing some of our insights and open the floor for some positive discussion to share ideas and help each other during these times,” said Rose.

Since 2000, the NCF has supported Niagara-focused charity and non-profit organizations by providing guidance, networking, collaboration and financial support. Recently, they provided $300,000 in emergency funding to organizations across Niagara. They regularly partner with Niagara Health and United Way Niagara to help support their work on the ground.

ASG is a strategic development and communications group located in St. Catharines and a long time partner of NCF.