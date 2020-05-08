Grimsby businesses launch gift card drive

Help the merchants of downtown Grimsby give the gift of support to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital’s frontline workers.

From May 8 to June 24, Grimsby residents can support both local business and their hospital by buying a downtown Grimsby gift card package.

Downtown merchants have pooled together gift cards to sell packages totalling $200 in value for only $100. The packages will contain an assortment of $25 gift cards from local Grimsby businesses such as Harmony Jewellers, Giant Tiger, Casa Toscana and much more.

All proceeds will go directly to the WLMH.

Drive organizer Lacey Horn, who is also the general manager of Harmony Jewellers, said this is a way for businesses to get a head start for when the province starts easing restrictions while also supporting Grimsby’s community.

“We’re seeing a lot of people want to support local by buying gift cards for when things open again,” said Horn.

“At the same time we merchants want to give back to the community as a downtown.”

The gift card bundles will be available for purchase from any of Grimsby’s participating businesses.

Participating businesses will also be sharing information via social media on how to purchase gift card bundles from them during the on-going shutdown.