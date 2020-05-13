West Niagara Fair 2020 cancelled

Due to COVID-19 uncertainty, this Fall’s West Niagara Fair has been cancelled.

“With heavy hearts, the West Niagara Agricultural Society announces today that due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, we have cancelled the annual West Niagara Fair scheduled to take place September 11-13, 2020 at our Fairgrounds,” stated a press release issue by WNAS’s board of directors.

“We understand and respect the restrictions placed on public gatherings. To us what always comes first is the safety and well being of our community, our volunteers, our sponsors, our vendors and our exhibitors.”

The release notes the fair will return Sept. 10-12, 2021 “with an even stronger commitment to promoting all things agricultural.”