Grimsby open – and ready – for business

What started out as a simple goodwill gesture blossomed into a very positive business promotion last week as protective face shields were distributed to downtown businesses.

The shields were manufactured by Wood Workers United – a group of five custom woodworking businesses which banded together, retooled their operation and started making face shields as their regular business slowed to a crawl.

Grimsby resident Drew Gall, who owns one of the businesses based in Mississauga, delivered 800 shields to town last Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday morning, he returned to the core with videographer Tony Hall to start delivering shields to businesses downtown along with Mayor Jeff Jordan and Grimsby DIA president Mike Williscraft.

The response was instant and positive.

“These are great,” said Kim Johnston of Kim’s Family Hair.

“They are super easy to put on and easily adjustable, so that’s great.”

With the sponsorship in place, each business in Grimsby can receive two shields at no cost. If more than two are needed, additional shields can be purchased at a cost of $6 each. Anyone interested can email their business’s details to: mike@wn3.ca

“We started a spreadsheet right away to track anyone who calls or emails for additional face shields. We have requests for about 150 right now,” said Williscraft.

“It should help with consumer and worker confidence which will be a very important piece in a complicated puzzle as we move forward.

Sandy Jaskula, co-owner of Teddy’s Food, Fun & Spirits, said the delivery came right on time with her restaurant re-opening for business that day.

“I had actually bought some, but these are better,” said Jaskula.

For Jordan, the project marks a turning point in the COVID-19 economic battle.

“Council has done what it can to date in terms of helping with cash flow by helping with tax payment deferrals, but this is a visible way virtually all benefits can get a leg up on things,” said Jordan.

“Our business community is crucial to the fabric of the community and I am glad we could help with this small gesture.”

Any businesses which have not received shields as yet can have someone drop by NewsNow’s 1 Mountain St. office between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday to pick up a pair.