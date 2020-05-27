Habitat Niagara reopens Grimsby ReStore as part of phased approach

Habitat for Humanity Niagara is reopening its Grimsby ReStore on Tuesday, June 2 as the first step towards restarting its operations.

“We are determined to reopen our doors to serve our community and continue to make a difference in Niagara,” said Mark Carl, Habitat Niagara CEO. “We are taking a phased approach to do this and have been working diligently to put policies and procedures in place so that we can begin to safely and carefully reopen our organization.”

The non-profit has taken measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and team members is its number one priority. At its Grimsby ReStore, plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed and a rigorous cleaning protocol has been implemented along with additional measures in compliance with public health protocols.

As an added layer of protection and to meet a recent recommendation by the Public Health Agency of Canada, team members will be wearing face masks. Habitat asks that shoppers do the same.

The store will be operating with reduced retail and donation hours over the next few weeks to give the team additional time to clean, sanitize and restock merchandise. The store will be open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and donations can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The donation drop-off area will be contact free, with donors remaining in their vehicle while volunteers remove the donations. All donations will be quarantined for 24 hours, cleaned and disinfected prior to being placed for sale in the store. Donations valued over $100 are tax receiptable.

Free donation pick-ups will also be available throughout the Niagara region for larger donations, and this too will be contactless.

At this time, all kitchen removals through its salvage program remain on hold, however the organization will pick-up kitchen cabinets free of charge.

Officials will assess the procedures in place for the Grimsby ReStore before Habitat begins reopening its two other ReStores in Fonthill and St. Catharines.