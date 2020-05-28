Grimsby approves site alteration bylaw

Commercial fill no longer allowed, Mountain Street truck traffic could be reduced

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Grimsby council has done something its predecessors could not: pass a comprehensive site alteration bylaw which will cap fill-for-profit in town.

“It’s been a long road, but we finally got there,” said Mayor Jeff Jordan.

Grimsby was able to expedite its process considerably using the Twp. of West Lincoln’s bylaw as a starting point.

“We ‘Grimsbyized’ it,” said Brandon Wartman, assistant director of public works, at the May 19 meeting.

At the request of Coun. Dorothy Bothwell the bylaw – which was largely adopted as a template – was sent for review to the Town’s legal advisors – after debate by those who thought it unnecessary. This moved proved prudent as Wartman noted it came back with several revisions.

The heart of the document is the elimination of property owners taking fill for profit.

“This is a bit item for the Town of Grimsby,” who noted she has taken countless calls from residents concerned about the truck traffic on Mountain Road.

It was made clear by several members of council there is no issue with any property owner needing to improve their property. They believe this new mechanism will be fair to all.

“The only people applying for this will be people wanting to make their land better, and I have no problem with that,” said Coun. Dave Sharpe.

“We will not allow commercial fill operations in the Town of Grimsby.”

Wartman confirmed that any property owner wanting to bring in fill will have to complete an application at Town Hall.

“They would have to sign for a permit and answer the question on remuneration. If they are accepting money, they would have to falsify that information,” said Wartman.

There is a framework to lay charges for non-compliance with fines ranging as high as $10,000 to $20,000 for individuals and corporations respectively.