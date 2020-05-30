Shield helps youngster with ear surgery visit

Allison Burgoyne breathed a sigh of relief as she accepted a child-sized face shield for her grandson, Leo.

Burgoyne, a Grimsby resident had contacted NewsNow publisher Mike Williscraft May 14 to see if such an item existed as Leo had ear surgery in just over a week’s time and required a face shield while at the hospital.

While none that size existed, a call to Drew Gall of Wood Workers Unite (WWU) – who had recently partnered with Town of Grimsby and Grimsby DIA to get shields for the town’s businesses – set a process in motion to get a prototype done.

A week later, Burgoyne had one in hand ready for Leo the next day.

“Leo needed ear tubes to correct a hearing issue that was identified by his parents and confirmed by a specialist. This is the first procedure and hopefully it will resolve the issue,” said Burgoyne.

“This will make a stressful time easier for him and his mom (Burgoyne’s daughter, Casey).”

Burgoyne updated Sunday that the procedure went well and hopefully Leo’s hearing will be improved.

“We were very happy to work with Mike to make this happen,” said WWU owner Drew Gall.

“We were not sure we could get it done in time, but it all work out.”

Regular face shields are now available for purchase at NewsNow’s 1 Mountain St. office. Cost is $6.78 per shield, HST included.