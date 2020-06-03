Face shields in stock at West Lincoln Chamber

The Township of West Lincoln and the West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to provide two free face shields to West Lincoln businesses.

The protective equipment will be available for pick up at the Chamber Office at the Smithville Train Station, 288 Station St. on Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Individuals picking up shields are asked to remain in their vehicle to ensure all physical distancing measures are observed. They will be required to open their passenger-side window so to check off their business on the Chamber’s tracking sheet.

Businesses who need more than two face shields may order more at the cost of $7 each.

Businesses must indicate the number of extra shields they require in an email sent to westlincolnchamber@bellnet.ca no later than Monday, June 8.