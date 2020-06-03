One dead after single-vehicle West Lincoln accident

Initial investigation revealed that a male driver along with two male passengers were driving a Nissan eastbound on Sixteen Road when they lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch. As a result, the vehicle rolled over.

Two of the occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

A 29-year-old male from West Lincoln, believed to be the driver, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old male – both from Hamilton were taken to Hamilton General Hospital by ambulance.

The 25-year-old is in serious, but stable condition. The 22-year-old is in stable condition.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Forensic Service Unit, the Traffic Enforcement Unit and the office of the Coroner.

Anyone with information, may have witnessed this incident, or may have been in the area at the time, is asked to contact detectives at 905.688.4111 ext. 9137.