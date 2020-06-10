Niagara Region issues heat alert

Things are really heating up outside today.

The Niagara Region issued a heat alert on Wednesday, June 10. Both Lincoln and Grimsby have temporarily reopened certain municipal facilities for use as cooling centres.

The Fleming Centre in Beamsville and the Livingston Activity Centre in Grimsby are open for the duration of the heat warning as places to cool off. Both municipalities have asked residents to wish to make use of the cooling centres to wear face masks and obey physical distancing rules.

The Fleming Centre will be open as a cooling centre from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The Livingston Activity Centre will be open from Noon-6 p.m.

Additionally, residents will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms as a precaution.

The Region has asked individuals to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat-related illness such as dizziness, confusion, nausea, heart disturbance and headaches in themselves and others.