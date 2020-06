The Grimsby Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale is back on for 2020. The club will host its annual sale from June 18-20, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.

This year, the Plant Sale will be held outdoors at 472 Woolverton Rd. The club will enforce safe practices, distancing and sanitizing. Customers should book an appointment 15 minutes ahead of time to ensure their safety and comfort.

To book an appointment contact Joe Fisher by either calling 905-319-9748 or emailing: joerfisher@live.com