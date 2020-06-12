Grimsby ReStore first to re-open for Habitat

Habitat for Humanity Niagara took the first step towards reopening its operations with a phased approach by reopening its Grimsby ReStore on June 2.

“We are taking a phased approach to do this and have been working diligently to put policies and procedures in place so that we can begin to safely and carefully reopen our organization,” said Mark Carl, Habitat Niagara CEO.

The non-profit has taken measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and team members is its number one priority. At its Grimsby ReStore, Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed and a rigorous cleaning protocol has been implemented along with additional measures in compliance with public health protocols.

As an added layer of protection and the recent recommendation by the Public Health Agency of Canada, team members will be wearing face masks, and ask shoppers do the same.

The store will be operating with reduced retail and donation hours over the next few weeks to give the team additional time to clean, sanitize and restock merchandise. The store will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and donations can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The donation drop-off area will be contact free. Donors will remain in their vehicle while team members remove the donations. All donations will be quarantined for 24 hours, cleaned and disinfected prior to being placed for sale in the store.

Free donation pick-ups will also be available throughout the Niagara region for larger donations, and this too will be contactless. At this time, all kitchen removals through its salvage program remain on hold, however they will pick up kitchen cabinets free of charge.