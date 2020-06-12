Lincoln man dead in single-vehicle accident

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle accident in the early morning hours today.

At approximately 1 a.m., emergency personal responded to the area of North Service Road near Sann Road in Lincoln, for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.

The initial investigation by 8 District – Grimsby uniform officers determined that a female driver along with a male passenger were in a brown Ford Focus, travelling eastbound on Service Road. The vehicle is believed to have left the roadway and hit a pole. As a result, there was significant damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The male passenger was thrown from the vehicle at the time of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18-year-old female driver, also a Lincoln resident, was taken to a local hospital by paramedics for further assessment of what is believed to be minor injuries.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Forensic Service Unit, the Traffic Enforcement Unit and the office of the coroner.

Anyone with information, may have witnessed this incident, or may have been in the area at the time, is asked to contact detectives at 905.688.4111 ext. 9265.