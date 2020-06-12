WL Chamber “half way” through face shield order

The West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce began selling its first wave of protective face shields last weekend with help from the West Lincoln Township Council.

On Friday and Saturday, volunteers from both organizations operated a face shield “drive through” at the Chamber office parking lot, where business owners drove up to volunteers to receive their shield at a safe, healthy distance.

Chamber president Rob Wood said he and the other volunteers handed out about half the Chamber’s initial order of 300 shields during the weekend..

“We still have a ways to go,” he said. “The intention is that we’ll get the rest of the first shields delivered this week.”

The Chamber will hold a second face shield drive through at the same location on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2.pm.