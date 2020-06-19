Silverdale BBQ generates $4,500 for McNally

In a year of firsts, organizers of Silverdale’s first drive-thru barbecue were ecstatic to generate just over $4,500 for McNally House Hospice last Friday.

“It was a bit stressful in the beginning not knowing how many people would actually show up and not being able to use the Silverdale Hall property,” said Jill Bachorski, one of the event’s volunteers.

“This was the very first time in this format. We usually do a BBQ for Mother’s Day weekend in normal times: never a drive-thru.”

Chris Frere, event organizer, said the community came together to make it happen, especially since volunteers could not use Silverdale Hall as per previous years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“McLarin Trucking offered their location for the site of the BBQ drive-thru when the local community hall was closed to all events,” said Frere, noting a long list of sponsors donated everything from flyer printing to tart shells.

“We had 80 vehicles drive through – 120 burgers, 60 hot dogs and 60 chicken-filled buns, plus eight veggie burgers all gone by 6:30 p.m.”