Grimsby hires new planning director

(Editor’s Note: this story has been edited from the print version which incorrectly identified a former Town staff member. Sorry for any confusion).

Antonietta Minichillo has been hired as the Town of Grimsby’s new director, planning, building & bylaw.

Under the Town’s departmental structure, planning/building and bylaw departments had always been separate but have now been combined into one which Minichillo will oversee.

Minichillo comes to Grimsby from Brampton, similar to CAO Harry Schlange, who was in Brampton prior to a brief stop in Norfolk County before being hired in Grimsby in September 2019.

Minichillo replaces the previous director of planning Michael Seaman, who parted ways with the Town in early 2019.

Minichillo is a registered professional planner (RPP), member of the Canadian Association of Heritage Planners (CAHP), and holds an undergraduate Degree in Urban Studies and Geography, as well as a Masters Degree in environmental studies (Planning).

In Brampton, Minichillo most recently served as the manager of community innovation and resilience in the planning and building department.

According to the Town’s press release, she has a successful record of accomplishments in leading teams responsible for a diverse range of planning portfolios, including policy, heritage conservation, housing and age-friendly communities. Minichillo has also been a part of key initiatives focused on sustainability and resilience and climate change.

One of the most impactful projects she recently led is the delivery and ongoing implementation of the Brampton 2040 Vision, an innovative blueprint to inspire responsible growth and evolution over the next 20 years.

This work included an extensive and inclusive public engagement campaign across a diverse population, a myriad of internal and external stakeholders, and within a two-tier municipal government.

Minichillo also designed and led the Nurturing Neighbourhood Program.

Minichillo will start her role with the Town on July 27.