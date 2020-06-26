Tourism minister visits Lincoln businesses

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

As of last Friday, Niagara has officially entered into stage two of the Provincial government’s plan to reopen Ontario.

Ontario Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod toured parts of Lincoln along with Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton and other dignitaries to help emphasize the fact that many shops and services are now open throughout the region.

Among the stops made by the delegation were Tigchelaar Berry Farm in Jordan and Romagnoli Farms in Beamsville, where the dignitaries sampled the fresh produce grown and harvested there.

MPP Oosterhoff said the goal of the tour was to help promote the stage two openings and encourage residents to venture out from their homes and support local businesses once more.

“I have heard from many small restaurants, fresh fruit growers, and local tour operators who are very concerned about seeing the numbers of visitors dry up due to COVID-19,” said Oosterhoff.

“Many local jobs are dependent on these industries, and it is important that we encourage people to safely enjoy the local sights, food, and drink we have to offer. Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport Minister MacLeod returned to Niagara upon my invitation as part of her “Reopening Ontario” tour, signalling to the people of Ontario how important it is to support our local industries in this difficult time!”

Stage two allowed many more businesses to reopen with certain restrictions, including stores with in-mall entrances and out-door dining restaurants. Additionally, Churches and other places of worship are able to open at 30 per cent capacity, and social gathering limits have increased to ten people.