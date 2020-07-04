Lincoln Chamber announces winners of 2020 Outstanding Business Awards

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce honoured the recipients of its 2020 Oustanding Business Achievment Awards with a virtual gala on Wednesday, June 24.

The awards list included the categories of small, medium and large Business of the Year; Rotary Club Pathways to Opportunity; Twenty Valley Tourism Award of Distinction; and the Non-Profit Showcase.

The August Restaurant in downtown Beamsville won Small Business of the year for its offerings of brunch, lunch and dinner menus filled with fresh, homemade and locally-sourced ingredients.

Medium Business of the Year went to Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers, a craft distillery known for producing award-winning spirits, bitters, and recently, hand sanitizer made from locally grown botanicals.

Bench Brewing Company took home the award for Large Business of the Year. Located in the historic Maple Grove Schoolhouse, the brewing company produces seasonal menus of Belgian-inspired beer which incorporate fruit sourced from local farms.

The Pathways to Opportunity award honours businesses that hire and provide opportunities for high school co-op students.

New Again Construction Essentials took home the 2020 award for continually welcoming co-op students of all levels and abilities. Store manager Sandra Heerema and her staff have maintained a commitment to provide a safe and meaningful work experience for all students.

The Twenty Valley Tourism Award of Distinction went to Vintage Hotels for organizing the ‘Christmas in the Village’ event.

The festive experience included a tree lighting ceremony, holiday workshops and more.

YWCA Niagara was recognized for its dedication to providing shelter and development programs for West Niagara’s homeless.