Lincoln’s Outdoor Pools Open July 11

The Allan F. Gretsinger Pool (Beamsville) and Jordan Lions Pool (Jordan) will open July 11 for the summer season. Capacity at both of Lincoln’s outdoor pools will be reduced to help ensure physical distancing guidelines are maintained in compliance with both provincial and Niagara Region Public Health regulations. Please note the following guidelines for safe operation that the Town will be adhering to:

Change rooms and access to change areas will not be available. Swimmers must arrive already wearing their bathing attire and leave without changing at the facility (bring an extra towel for the walk or drive home);

arrive already wearing their bathing attire and leave without changing at the facility (bring an extra towel for the walk or drive home); Swimmers are encouraged to shower at home in advance and showers will be accessible prior to entering the pool only. Washrooms will remain open;

Equipment will not be available for use with the exception of lifejackets which will be disinfected between users;

Reduced-capacity length and leisure swims will be offered in shortened times to maximize access;

Facility patrons will be asked a verbal health questionnaire before entering the pool. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter; and

Regular swim admission policies will apply.

Physical distancing is still required. Individuals must maintain a distance of at least two metres apart while queuing to enter the pool, on the pool deck, and in the water; however, this does not apply to people who are living together in the same household.