St. Ann’s Road, bridge to get long-awaited overhaul

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

St. Ann’s Road and bridge in West Lincoln will finally get a long-anticipated overhaul thanks to a three-pronged partnership.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff made the project official with an announcement Monday that the Province of Ontario will partner with the federal government and Twp. of West Lincoln to get the job done.

“Ontario’s investment of more than $6.6 million along with significant contributions from our federal and municipal partners means residents and visitors will get where they need to go more reliably,” said Oosterhoff, noting the overall spend for his government in four total projects involved in the announcement.

“I can’t wait to see shovels in the ground on these vital projects that will improve local infrastructure, create jobs and strengthen our local economy.”

The St. Ann’s project is a key project for Niagara West, said Oosterhoff, which will use $1.65 million in provincial funding, more than $2.5 million in federal dollars and West Lincoln will contribute just under $1 million.

“This project confirms an election commitment to bring infrastructure up to par. The St. Ann’s bridge refurbishing will be the fourth structure completed in two years and sets the pace for closing the gap. The road upgrade indicates council’s commitment to including the hamlets and villages in a West Lincoln vision as outlined in the strategic plan,” said West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma.

“A huge credit goes to staff for securing the largest partnership in our township’s history, and sincere thanks to our federal and provincial counterparts in assisting our community with responsible growth.”

Niagara West MP Dean Allison said paying for major projects always works best with partnerships.

“The cost sharing for rural communities is so important in order to be able to get work done on big ticket items like roads, bridges and sewers. This is a welcome announcement to help with a road/bridge repair that otherwise would be tough to complete given a smaller tax base in West Lincoln,” said Allison.